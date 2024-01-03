On Wednesday 20 December 2023, Sir Keith Lindblom, Lady Justice Andrews and Lord Justice Lewis dismissed an appeal brought by Together Against Sizewell C Limited (TASC). The appeal was against Mr Justice Holgate's order of 22 June 2023 (see this blog entry here), in which he refused TASC's application for permission to apply for judicial review of the Secretary of State's grant of a development consent order in 2022 for the Sizewell C new nuclear power station.

Herbert Smith Freehills has advised Sizewell C Limited, the interested party in the claim, on the Sizewell C project since 2010.

