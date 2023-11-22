In this briefing, Kerry Nicholson considers developments in the mediation market over the last 12 months, including the planned introduction of compulsory mediation in the small claims track and beyond. While we all await, with eagerness, the Court of Appeal's decision in James Churchill v Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, Dr Russell Wilcox reviews the caselaw and judicial shifts which have led us to where we are now.

This will be the last ADR bulletin of 2023 so wishing you all a happy and restful holiday period. I look forward to bringing more from the world of ADR to all of you in 2024.

