UK:
Episode 2: Celebrating Pro Bono Week (Podcast)
07 November 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
Throughout November, we celebrate Pro Bono Week in the UK and
Europe, and in this episode Becky chats with our pro bono team to
discuss the importance of the work they do, and the impact it has
on society.
Find out more about Pro Bono Week at Norton Rose Fulbright.
