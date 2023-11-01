We have just released the next edition of our monthly update podcast, in which we discuss and debate the key recent judgments likely to be of interest to financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by co-host Ceri Morgan and special guest Charlotte Benton.
You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases and regulatory updates covered in this podcast below:
- High Court finds defendant bank did not dishonestly assist company restructure to put assets beyond reach of creditors
- Court of Appeal confirms judgments can be entered in favour of Russian sanctioned parties but leaves uncertainty in relation to the "ownership and control" test
- Sanctions tracker – new UK guidance following Mints decision on ownership and control
- Correspondence about possibility of ADR was not "without prejudice" despite being marked as such
- Supreme Court clarifies when a stay of court proceedings will be granted in favour of arbitration under s.9 Arbitration Act 1996
- High Court rules on common law enforceability of foreign judgment in E&W
- Regime of fixed recoverable costs now in force for claims up to £100,000
