Brew: Where Now For Litigation Funding? The Likely Impact Of The Supreme Court's Decision In R (On The Application Of PACCAR Inc And Others) v Competition Appeal Tribunal And Others [2023] UKSC 28 (Video)
31 July 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
Where now for litigation funding? The likely impact of the
Supreme Court's decision in R (on the application of PACCAR
Inc and others) v Competition Appeal Tribunal and others
[2023] UKSC 28.
In this webinar, PJ Kirby KC and Charlotte Wilk discuss the implications of
this decision.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
