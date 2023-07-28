In this 20th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we look at the High Court's decision dismissing ClientEarth's attempt to bring a derivative action against Shell's directors, the Supreme Court's rather dramatic recent decision on litigation funding agreements, a brief update on a development relating to representative actions, some interesting recent contract law cases, and a Supreme Court judgment which clarifies the extent of a bank's duties in paying out from customer accounts.

This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant in our litigation team, who is joined by Sarah McNally, an insurance disputes partner, and Ceri Morgan, a professional support consultant in our banking litigation team.

