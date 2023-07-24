In this webinar Sarah McCann and Emma Hynes discuss the recent Commercial Court judgment of Discovery Land v Axis Specialty [2023] EWHC 779 and the application of the dishonesty exclusion in professional indemnity policies with particular reference to what might amount to condonement within that exclusion.

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

