This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: 340B Covered Entity

Where Things Stand:

The district court in an ADR Rule case has ordered the parties to submit a joint status report responding the court's questions.

The district court in a case involving the HRSA audit process denied the plaintiff's motion to compel a privilege log and request for extra-record discovery.

