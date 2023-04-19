First Tuesday Update is our monthly take on current issues in commercial disputes, international arbitration, and judgment enforcement. Today's update is the second in a three-part series that examines whether English courts can issue a worldwide freezing order against a foreign state in support of efforts to enforce an arbitral award or foreign judgment.

Last month, we looked at the procedure in England to enforce arbitral awards and foreign judgments against foreign states (link). Today, we consider whether the rules on state immunity from execution bar the grant of a worldwide freezing order against a state. Our next update will then consider the principles that otherwise govern the grant of such orders.

Introduction

A freezing order is a form of injunction by which an English court can restrain a debtor from disposing of or dealing with their assets until such time as the award/judgment is paid/enforced. This can apply to assets both within England and Wales and abroad. A freezing order is a powerful tool to support an enforcement strategy. However, the creditor must overcome various hurdles to obtain such an order. In the context of an action against a foreign state, this includes the rules on state immunity.

State Immunity in Relation to the Execution Stage

As explained in our last update, by Section 1 of the State Immunity Act 1978 (SIA), the general rule is that states are immune from the jurisdiction of the English courts unless the action falls within the scope of one of several exceptions set out in the Act. Those exceptions concern both immunity from adjudication and immunity from execution. Today, our focus is on the latter.

SIA Sections 13(2)-(4) deal with the type of measures that may be taken against states for the execution of awards/judgments. These provisions can be divided in two:

First, "relief shall not be given against a State by way of injunction or order for specific performance or for the recovery of land or other property" (Section 13(2)(a)), unless the state has consented to such relief being given (Section 13(3)).

Second, "the property of a State shall not be subject to any process for the enforcement of a judgment or arbitration award ." (Section 13(2)(b)), unless the state has consented to such process being issued (Section 13(3)) or the enforcement process is "in respect of property which is for the time being in use or intended for use for commercial purposes" (Section 13(4)).

The Consent Exception

As noted above, the prohibition on injunctive relief is disapplied where the state has consented to such relief being given. However, by Section 13(3), a provision merely submitting to the jurisdiction of the English courts is not to be regarded as a consent for such purposes. The scope of a consent will depend on an interpretation of the specific clause. By way of example, in A Company Ltd v. Republic of X (1990),1 there was a waiver to the effect: "The Ministry of Finance hereby waives whatever defence it may have of sovereign immunity for itself or its property ." (our emphasis). The High Court held that such waiver "amounted to the agreement and consent of the State that its property can be made the subject of a freezing injunction."

Other Exceptions to Injunction Immunity?

The question is whether injunctions can be granted against a state in the absence of such a consent. For many years, the courts applied Section 13 to prohibit injunctions, without much analysis. For example, in ETI v. Bolivia (2009),2 the Court of Appeal held that Section 13 prohibited a freezing order in support of a then-ongoing arbitration under the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States 1965 (ICSID Convention). The question there was whether Section 13 was overridden by Section 9's arbitration exception to immunity;3the court held that it was not, thus following the distinction between immunity from adjudication and from execution.

The Supreme Court's Judgment in Benkharbouche: the SIA vs the ECHR

The winds began to change in 2017. This resulted from the Supreme Court's judgment in Benkharbouche v. Embassy of the Republic of Sudan (2017),4 which considered the interplay between the SIA and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The case concerned domestic workers who brought suit following termination of their employment by embassies in London, but the court set out various principles of wider relevance. In particular, it held that where English law creates an immunity which is not required by international law, this will result in a denial of access to the courts in violation of ECHR Article 6 (the right to a fair trial).

Thus, where an action is barred by state immunity, the claimant may be able to overcome that by establishing that the immunity goes further than required by international law, thereby violating Article 6. The claimant could use this to argue that the immunity should be interpreted narrowly so as to avoid putting the UK in breach of its Article 6 obligations.5

Applying Benkharbouche in the Injunction Context

These principles were applied in the injunction context in UK P&I Club v. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela (2022).6Insurers applied to the English courts for an anti-suit injunction to restrain Venezuela from pursuing foreign proceedings. The High Court agreed that Venezuela's claim was subject to an arbitration clause, so the question arose as to whether an injunction could be granted against Venezuela. The insurers argued that Section 13 should be read narrowly so as to permit injunctions against a state in relation to its non-sovereign activity, invoking Benkharbouche. The court disagreed. In doing so, it found that "there is no clear and settled view in customary international law regarding orders for injunctions . against states," and that the UK's approach (per SIA Section 13) is not an outlier and thus did not infringe ECHR Article 6. The insurers' subsequent application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court was denied.7

Nevertheless, several potential arguments might be raised to overcome this judgment.

For example:

UK P&I Club is arguably incompatible with the Court of Appeal's earlier judgments in Trendtex Trading Corpn v. Central Bank of Nigeria (1977) and Hispano Americana Mercantil SA v. Central Bank of Nigeria (1979). Trendtex was decided prior to the SIA's enactment, and held that an injunction could be granted against a state so long as it was not immune from suit. 8 Hispano was decided after the SIA's enactment, and held that the SIA and its US equivalent (the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, or FSIA) had not altered the international law as stated in Trendtex. 9 In 2020, the High Court observed that there was a "good arguable case" that Section 13 should be interpreted narrowly, having regard to Benkharbouche and the Central Bank of Nigeria 10 By contrast, in the 2022 UK P&I Club judgment, the court found that "there is no clear and settled view in customary international law regarding orders for injunctions . against states." It might be said that this was not a finding open to the court given the existence of the earlier Court of Appeal judgments.

Hispano was decided after the SIA's enactment, and held that the SIA and its US equivalent (the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, or FSIA) had not altered the international law as stated in Trendtex. In 2020, the High Court observed that there was a "good arguable case" that Section 13 should be interpreted narrowly, having regard to Benkharbouche and the Central Bank of Nigeria By contrast, in the 2022 UK P&I Club judgment, the court found that "there is no clear and settled view in customary international law regarding orders for injunctions . against states." It might be said that this was not a finding open to the court given the existence of the earlier Court of Appeal judgments. In any event, UK P&I Club's effect may be limited to prohibiting anti-suit injunctions alone: while examining the scope of customary international law, various parts of the judgment highlight that such injunctions are generally eschewed by continental jurisdictions; however, that continental reticence is not mirrored across all forms of injunction.

Another potential argument arises in the context of an application for a freezing order to support the enforcement of an award/judgment. To recall, Section 13(2) distinguishes between "(a) relief . by way of injunction ." and "(b) . any process for the enforcement of a judgment or arbitration award ."; and the "commercial purposes" exception in Section 13(4) applies to the latter. Accordingly, it might be argued that, on a proper interpretation of Section 13, injunctions to support the enforcement of an award/judgment fall within the words "any process for the enforcement of a judgment or arbitration award" and can therefore be made in respect of assets in use for commercial purposes. Indeed, since the courts can execute an award against such assets, it may be difficult to justify denying a freezing order over them.

Conclusion

In sum, the English courts can order a worldwide freezing order against a state that has waived execution immunity. Absent such consent, the creditor will have to overcome the UK P&I Club judgment; we have set out above some preliminary thoughts as to how that might be done.

Footnotes

