A discussion between Daniel Gatty and William Golightly of Gatehouse about the issues raised by the Court of Appeal's 2022 decision in Hudson v Hathway.

  • The surprisingly informal formal disposition of equitable interests
  • Whether detrimental reliance is still required for common intention constructive trusts

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

