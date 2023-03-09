A discussion between Daniel Gatty and William Golightly of Gatehouse about the issues raised by the Court of Appeal's 2022 decision in Hudson v Hathway.
- The surprisingly informal formal disposition of equitable interests
- Whether detrimental reliance is still required for common intention constructive trusts
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.