In this 17th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we consider recent cases on waiver of privilege, developments relating to disclosure, judgments and enforcement, and two recent Court of Appeal decisions on limitation and settlement respectively.
This episode is hosted by Anna Pertoldi, a partner in our litigation team, who is joined by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant, and Daniel Woods, a senior associate.
Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.
- High Court decision shows need for clear evidence if trying to prevent use of privileged material disclosed in error
- High Court finds reference to legal advice in witness statement engaged cherry-picking rule
- Disclosure: High Court directs party to identify which current and ex-employees have been asked for/given consent to search for documents on their personal devices
- Court orders contempt proceedings to be brought in respect of possible breaches of embargo on draft judgment
- UK government consults on joining Hague Judgments Convention 2019
- Court of Appeal finds limitation period may start to run before deadline for payment of debt
- Court of Appeal finds settlement agreement released unknown fraud claims despite lack of express words to that effect
