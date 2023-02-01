In this 17th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we consider recent cases on waiver of privilege, developments relating to disclosure, judgments and enforcement, and two recent Court of Appeal decisions on limitation and settlement respectively.

This episode is hosted by Anna Pertoldi, a partner in our litigation team, who is joined by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant, and Daniel Woods, a senior associate.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.

