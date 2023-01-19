ARTICLE

In this podcast, Kim Dietzel, Stephen Wisking and Maura McIntosh discuss competition class actions under the Collective Proceedings Order regime in the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), which allows claims to be brought on either an “opt-in” or “opt-out” basis. This is an area that has seen very significant growth over the past couple of years, and we expect this trend to continue. The podcast explains the key features of the regime, how the CAT approaches the certification of these claims, and the trends we are seeing.

The presenters are all authors of Class Actions in England and Wales, a textbook authored by Herbert Smith Freehills lawyers and published by Sweet & Maxwell. This is the second in our series of podcasts to mark the launch of the second edition of this leading textbook. Future editions will look at other topics of interest relating to class actions or areas where we expect to see growth.

