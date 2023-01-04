Jeremy Morgan KC MBE and Andy Ellis were joined by PJ Kirby KC for Practico's Roundtable in December 2022.

PJ brought his insider knowledge of two significant cases to the three-way lively discussion. His insight into the Court of Appeal's decision in Belsner v Cam [beginning at 03:42] focuses on the broader points which are of importance to our clients and professional colleagues. PJ is also involved in an ongoing case [beginning at 43:08] which is of pivotal importance to the litigation funding industry and by extension to many litigators and their clients. The discussion ends with a robust rebuttal of the suggestion by a certain high-profile member of the judiciary that the detailed assessment of costs could be on its way out.

You can watch the full video below.

Read the full transcript here.

