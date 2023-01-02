The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal has published its judgment in the case of Stephen David Jones, recently described by The Times as "Britain's most corrupt solicitor".

The judgment explains the Tribunal's reasons for approving an Agreed Outcome between the Solicitors Regulation Authority and Mr Jones, whereby he belatedly admitted the entirety of the regulator's case against him – including dishonesty – and was struck off the Roll of Solicitors.

That disciplinary sanction followed a successful application in the High Court, brought by a private claimant, to commit Mr Jones to prison for contempt of court. Mr Jones had previously breached a number of undertakings and orders requiring him to pay substantial monies into court and to provide disclosure. Mr Justice Zacaroli found the alleged contempt to be proved to the criminal standard and sentenced Mr Jones to a total of 14 months imprisonment (see Discovery Land Company LLC et al v Jirehouse et al [2019] EWHC 2249 (Ch); [2019] EWHC 2264 (Ch)).

The Tribunal's order also came within days of Mr Jones being sentenced to an additional 12 years in prison by HHJ Griffith, sitting at Southwark Crown Court. Mr Jones had entered guilty pleas to two counts of fraud by abuse of position – offences committed during the course of the same retainer. The learned judge described this as a case of "rank dishonesty".

Astraea Group's Rory Mulchrone prosecuted the disciplinary case for the SRA, instructed by Hannah Pilkington of Capsticks Solicitors LLP. He commented:

This must be one of the most egregious dishonesty cases ever brought before the SDT. I am delighted that the Tribunal has approved this Agreed Outcome and imposed the ultimate sanction.

The full judgment is available here.

