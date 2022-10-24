ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In this Brew, Edward Rowntree dissects and discusses the highly anticipated Supreme Court decision in Guest v Guest .

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK

Do Judges Believe Witnesses? Weightmans In a criminal trial it is the jury which decides who is telling the truth and who is not. By contrast, unlike in the United States where criminal and civil cases are both heard by a jury,...

Court Guidance On When A Split Trial Is Appropriate Norton Rose Fulbright The case concerns claims in deceit and a related claim in conspiracy arising out of alleged fraudulent misrepresentations by the Defendants, which are said to have induced the Claimant to enter...

Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Comparative Guide Herbert Smith Freehills Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of UK, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Delhi High Court Sets Aside Billion Dollar ICC Award On Grounds Of "patent Illegality And Fraud" Herbert Smith Freehills The Delhi High Court (the "Court") in a recent decision, has set aside a 2015 arbitral award of the International Chamber of Commerce ("ICC") which had directed Antrix...

How To Enforce A US Judgment In Cayman IR Global A judgment from the United States is generally enforceable in the Cayman Islands and is categorized as a foreign judgment. A judgment creditor of a US Judgment ("Creditor") can sue the US...