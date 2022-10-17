UK:
Complex Inquests: Procedure & Practice – Prevention Of Future Deaths Reports (Video)
17 October 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this Brew, Vanessa McKinlay and Helena Drage discuss PFD reports.
Coroners must consider whether to issue a PFD report to a person
or organisation where, in their view, action should be taken to
prevent a future death. In this session, Vanessa and Helena discuss
the coroner's duties, the scope of such reports, and the
process for production of these reports. Importantly, Vanessa and
Helena will give guidance on how to approach witness evidence and
prepare for the inquest as it concerns issues of PFD.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK
Why Did My Solicitor Ask So Many Questions About Gifting?
Wrigleys Solicitors
The book club gets together every week to discuss the book they are all reading and, because there are a few railway buffs in the group, they are currently reading the Necropolis Railway, a murder mystery set in the heyday of steam railways.
Court Guidance On When A Split Trial Is Appropriate
Norton Rose Fulbright
The case concerns claims in deceit and a related claim in conspiracy arising out of alleged fraudulent misrepresentations by the Defendants, which are said to have induced the Claimant to enter...