In this Brew, Vanessa McKinlay and Helena Drage discuss PFD reports.

Coroners must consider whether to issue a PFD report to a person or organisation where, in their view, action should be taken to prevent a future death. In this session, Vanessa and Helena discuss the coroner's duties, the scope of such reports, and the process for production of these reports. Importantly, Vanessa and Helena will give guidance on how to approach witness evidence and prepare for the inquest as it concerns issues of PFD.

