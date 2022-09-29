ARTICLE

In this 15th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we look at some recent or upcoming developments relating to disclosure, jurisdiction and the new Chancery Guide, decisions relating to privilege and the application of the without prejudice rule, and the impact of the UK sanctions regime on proceedings in the English court involving sanctioned Russian parties.

This episode is hosted by Anna Pertoldi, a partner in our litigation team, who is joined by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant, and Alexander Gridasov, a senior associate (Russia).

