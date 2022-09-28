Gatehouse Chambers' complex Inquest and Inquiries Team continue their series of 6 inquest training sessions to take you through the Autumn. The sessions provide a breadth of subjects for all levels of practice, including a session for those starting their practice in inquests through to the more complicated judgement calls regarding Rule 22 and self-incrimination.

In this Brew, Emma Zeb and Aneurin Moloney will cover the topic of neglect.

A finding of neglect is often used as a springboard to a civil claim for damages, and can be a devastating blow to organisations and individuals found to have been neglectful. Aneurin and

Emma discuss the rules, pitfalls, and tips for success in this Brew.

Watch a recording of the Brew below.

