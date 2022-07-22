ARTICLE

Reed Smith represented Channel Rescue in a claim for judicial review of the UK government's policy to push refugees and other migrants seeking to cross the English Channel in small boats back to France. Reed Smith's lead lawyers in this case, Michael Skrein, Richard Gunn and Ellie Ruiz outline how the firm used its public and maritime law expertise to bring this important challenge to court, resulting in the government withdrawing the policy.

