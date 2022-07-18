In yesterday's webinar Sarah Prager of 1 Chancery Lane and Robert Horner of 9 Gough Chambers discussed how to get the most out of your Part 36 offer, including:

When to make a Part 36 offer

How to make a Part 36 offer

What not to do

When not to make a Part 36 offer

Some caselaw and pointers If you missed it, you can view it here

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.