In this 14th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we look at the most recent decisions on trial witness statements, a decision on what parties can do when they have received a draft judgment under embargo, upcoming changes to the circumstances in which proceedings can be served on parties outside the jurisdiction and a recent decision on consequential losses. This episode is hosted by Anna Pertoldi, a partner in our litigation team, who is joined by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant, and Ramyaa Veerabathran, an associate.
- High Court decision suggests party alleging witness statement fails to comply with PD 57AC must identify specific failures
- Party penalised in costs for disproportionate application to strike out witness evidence for non-compliance with PD 57AC
- Another decision showing what parties can – and cannot – do when they receive a draft judgment under embargo
- Expansion of jurisdiction gateways coming soon
- Court of Appeal finds claim for wasted expenditure not excluded by clause excluding consequential losses
