ARTICLE

UK: Resolution Podcast: When Two Worlds Collide – TOLATA And The CPR For Family Lawyers

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In this episode, hosts Simon Blain and Anita Mehta talk to Brie Stevens-Hoare QC and Charlotte John about the intersection between civil and family proceedings.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK

The Disappearance Of A Huge Amount Of Oil Was At The Heart Of An Unsuccessful Legal Action Brought By The Bank UniCredit Rahman Ravelli Solicitors UniCredit bank has lost its $24.7 million damages lawsuit over the loss of thousands of tons of oil at a United Arab Emirates port.

Injury Claim Dismissed As Judge Found It Was "An Accident In The True Sense Of The Word" BLM Following a liability trial at Manchester County Court, BLM, instructed by Zurich Insurance on behalf of the defendant school, and represented by Brain McCluggage of 9 St John Street Chambers, ...

How To Avoid A Boom In Succession Disputes Withers LLP Over the next few decades the Baby Boomers, the wealthiest generation that has ever lived, are going to die.

Another Decision Showing What Parties Can – And Cannot – Do When They Receive A Draft Judgment Under Embargo Herbert Smith Freehills In a recent decision, the High Court found that there was a clear breach of the embargo on a draft judgment where the defendant disclosed the outcome to journalists on confidential terms...

Use Of Arbitration In The Banking And Finance Sector (Part 1): LCIA Statistics Show Growth Herbert Smith Freehills The LCIA has released its Annual Casework Report for 2021, showing that disputes in the Banking and Finance sector represented the LCIA's biggest industry sector in 2021, overtaking Energy and Resources disputes.