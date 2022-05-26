Emily Betts and Ryan Hocking discuss instructing valuation experts in unfair prejudice petitions and (i) procedural steps including whether to have a split trial, (ii) instructions to your expert witness, (iii) valuation date, (iv) valuation basis, and (v) any adjustments to the valuation on the pleaded case.

Watch a recording of the Brew below.

