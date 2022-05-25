This webinar forms part of our Behind the Façade Series.

David Pliener and Emma Hynes help you charter the dangerous waters of matters of evidence in the technically complex area of façade construction and fire engineering. The speakers discuss:

The technical problems that different types of façade present

Documentary and physical evidence – what evidence is available and persuasive

The use of experts, including which type or types of experts are suitable for a case

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

