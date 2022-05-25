PJ Kirby QC, Emily Betts and Joshua Griffin discuss Practice Direction (PD) 57AC one year on.

The speakers consider recent case law such as Blue Manchester Ltd v BUG-Alu Technic GmbH [2021] EWHC 3095, Mansion Place Limited v Fox Industrial Services [2021] EWHC 2747 (TCC), Prime London Holdings 11 Limited v Thurloe Lodge Limited [2022] EWHC 79 and Greencastle MM LLP v Payne [2022] EWHC 438 (IPEC).

The speakers also give some practical pointers for preparing witness statements, using documents and how to deal with non-compliance.

Watch a recording of the #Brew below.

