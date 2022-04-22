Judgment has been handed down today in the case of Rosario Sanchez v University of Bristol. The case was concerned with whether the University owed the Claimant a duty of care to protect her from the actions of trans rights activists who disagreed with her decision to Chair a meeting of gender critical feminists and whether the University owed her a duty of care in the operation of its complaints and disciplinary policies. The Claimant also brought a claim for discrimination and victimisation under the Equality Act 2010.

HHJ Ralton sitting at the Bristol County Court rejected the Claimant's claim. He considered that the University did not owe the Claimant a duty of care, if it did the duty had not been breached and that in any event the University was not responsible for the harm claimed. The judge also rejected the Claimant's Equality Act claims.

Laura Johnson QC represented the University of Bristol instructed by Andrew Sheppard of DAC Beachcroft.

Read the full judgment here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.