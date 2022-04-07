The new edition of Saggerson on Travel Law and Litigation will be published in July 2022.

Written by leading practitioners at 1 Chancery Lane – Matthew Chapman QC, Sarah Prager, Jack Harding, Dominique Smith, Tom Yarrow and Henk Soede – and with a foreword by His Honour Judge Saggerson, it is an indispensable reference for the travel lawyer on all topics of relevance. This new edition has been extensively revised and updated, and provides comprehensive coverage of important developments in travel law including the impact of Brexit, the Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations 2018, the impact of Covid, and recent case law. Find out more and pre-order your copy.

