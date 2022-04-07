The EPO has announced that it is once again extending the use of video conference for opposition division oral proceedings. The current measures, whereby all opposition division oral proceedings take place by video conference, were due to expire on 31 May 2022. We understand that this announcement means that no opposition division oral proceedings will take place in-person until after 31 December 2022.

These measures do not apply to the Boards of Appeal, who continue to conduct both in person oral proceedings and video conference oral proceedings, on a case by case basis.

For more information on video conference oral proceedings at the EPO, see our briefing here.

