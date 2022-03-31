ARTICLE

In this 13th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we give an update on recent cases relating to force majeure in the context of US sanctions, trial witness statements, draft judgments provided under embargo, and privilege, as well as cases and developments concerning cryptocurrencies. This episode is hosted by Anna Pertoldi, a partner in our litigation team, who is joined by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant, and Philip Lis, a senior associate.

self Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Commercial litigation podcast series - Episode 13: General update

