In this 13th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we give an update on recent cases relating to force majeure in the context of US sanctions, trial witness statements, draft judgments provided under embargo, and privilege, as well as cases and developments concerning cryptocurrencies. This episode is hosted by Anna Pertoldi, a partner in our litigation team, who is joined by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant, and Philip Lis, a senior associate.
Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Commercial litigation podcast series - Episode 13: General update
Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.
- Party entitled to rely on force majeure clause where counterparty's parent company became subject to US sanctions
- High Court orders witness statements to be redrafted due to serious non-compliance with PD 57AC
- Article published – Draft judgments: navigating the embargo
- Privilege not lost despite opponent obtaining copies of documents in foreign proceedings
- First third-party debt order granted by the English High Court in relation to cryptocurrency
- Cryptocurrency insufficient to satisfy test for security for costs
