It is almost thirty-years since the enactment of the Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992. In that time there have been no reported decisions in which the operation of that Act has been considered by the senior courts.

Coinciding with the Act's thirtieth birthday on Monday, Judgment was handed down in Prime London Holdings 11 Limited v Thurloe Lodge Limited [2022] EWHC 303 (Ch). This decision is the first time the Act has been considered by the High Court.

Faisel Sadiq and Adam Smith-Roberts discuss the implications of the High Court's decision.

