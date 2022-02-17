The English court has seen numerous mass tort claims brought by large groups of claimants against UK companies, often in the energy or extractive industries, relating to the activities of their subsidiaries overseas. The Supreme Court has dismissed jurisdiction challenges in a number of these claims and has provided some clarification of when a parent company duty of care will arise.

Neil Blake and Joanne Keillor, who acted in the leading case in the area, have delivered a webinar which considers the risks for businesses arising from these types of action, and how the theory of tortious liability involved may be transposed to impose liability on UK companies in other contexts.

