Following the success of the 2020 LCAM-HSF Mediation in Arbitration survey, we are delighted to announce that Herbert Smith Freehills is again joining with the London Chamber of Arbitration and Mediation to conduct a new study on attitudes to compulsory mediation in litigation and arbitration.

Compulsory mediation has become a hot topic in recent years, with the recent Civil Justice Council Report on Compulsory ADR in June last year, and the Ministry of Justice's Call for Evidence on Dispute Resolution in England and Wales between August and October last year.

The LCAM-HSF Compulsory Mediation Survey therefore provides an opportunity to gain an insight on this topical issue from the perspectives of users of these processes.

Users of mediation, litigation and/or arbitration are invited to complete the short survey online here. The survey closes for responses on 11 March 2022.

We look forward to sharing the results and insights from the survey in due course.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.