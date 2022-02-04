In this 12th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we outline some recent cases on witness evidence, privilege and the dangers of filing court documents on the last day for service. We also cover some decisions on jurisdiction, and finally we look at a few recent cases where the courts have had to interpret force majeure and material adverse change clauses. This episode is hosted by Anna Pertoldi, a partner in our litigation team, who is joined by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant, and James Robson, a senior associate.

self

Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode will be released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.