Satellite owners must be compensated for space debris damage

Robert Volterra, Partner, together with Gunjan Sharma, Counsel at Volterra Fietta, wrote an article on "Space Debris" that was published by The Times. The article explores how, under current international law, satellite owners may not be fully compensated for damage done by space debris. To read a copy of the article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.