UK: Expert Reports That Fall Short: The Tactical Trap In Griffiths v TUI And How To Avoid It (Podcast)

Colm Nugent and Vanessa McKinlay discuss the implications of the decision in Griffiths v TUI (UK) Limited [2021] EWCA Civ 1442.

