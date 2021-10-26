ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Brie Stevens-Hoare QC and Cameron Stocks discuss the practical and tactical impact of the Court of Appeal's decision in Hirachand v Hirachand [2021] EWCA Civ 1498 in which Brie was Leading Counsel for the Appellant.

This Brew addresses the practical effects of the decision on the recoverability of success fees as reasonable financial provision in such claims. In addition, the speakers look at the wider implications of the decision in relation to debarring orders in civil litigation and the relatively new CPR PD 1A concerning the participation of vulnerable parties and witnesses.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.