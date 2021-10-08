Prime Energy FZE has been successful in defeating a USD 40.5 million deceit, unlawful conspiracy and unjust enrichment claim in the Dubai International Finance Centre Courts. Prime Energy FZE's legal team included Laurence Page of Gatehouse Chambers, led by Thomas Plewman QC of Brick Court Chambers instructed by Shalagh Massingham of Eversheds Sutherland.

In SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd v (1) Renish Petrochem FZE (2) Hiteshkumar Mehta (3) Prime Energy FZE (CFI-054-2018) the Claimant bank alleged that the defendants had dishonestly induced it to enter into a substantial trade finance facility using sham documentation pursuant to which it paid out USD 88.5 million over a 10 month period.

The claim was listed for a two-week trial commencing 3 October 2021 but was dismissed by consent on the morning of the first day of the trial against Prime Energy. The worldwide freezing injunction granted ex-parte in August 2018 was also set aside. In an earlier interlocutory hearing Justice Lord Glennie had commented that there were "real problems with [the Claimant's] line of reasoning." (CFI-054-2018 (31 May 2021) at [51])

Unresolved legal questions of unlawful conspiracy and unjust enrichment

The dispute had been a major opportunity by the DIFC Court to consider the tort of unlawful conspiracy (Article 36 DIFC Law of Obligations) and the DIFC's unjust enrichment law (Articles 48 and 49 DIFC Law of Damages and Remedies). The DIFC's unlawful conspiracy is as follows:

"(1) Where two or more persons conspire to do an unlawful act with the intention to cause loss to the claimant, and loss is caused to the claimant by the performance by at least one of them of the unlawful act, they are jointly liable to the claimant.

(2) The act is only unlawful if the claimant would have a right of action as a result of any one person performing it."

This tort arguably imposes a different and stricter test than that which has evolved in English law and most recently considered by the UK Supreme Court in JSC BTA Bank v Khrapunov [2018] UKSC 19.

By reason of the collapse of the Claimant's case against Prime, it therefore remains an open question whether, in the DIFC, a claimant must prove each of the following elements to make out its claim: (i) the fact and nature of the agreement reached between each of the defendants; (ii) the unlawful means used to put the agreement into action; (iii) that the defendants each identified the claimant as the object of their conspiracy; (iv) that each unlawful act relied upon caused the claimant loss; (v) that the defendants knew all the facts; and (vi) that each act was carried out pursuant to the conspiracy.

As to questions of unjust enrichment, the DIFC's formulation of the law tracks the basic formulation in English law, but this complex area of law has not previously considered (either in England or the DIFC) the validity of a so-called 'leapfrogging' claim brought by a claimant bank against its customer's commercial counterparty.

In Lloyds Bank v Independent Insurance Co [1999] 2 WLR 986 a claim by a bank against a defendant was dismissed as the defendant had validly accepted the payment in discharge of a debt owed by a third party. But there has not yet been judicial consideration of unjust enrichment claims in the context of a wider variety of underlying contractual relationships, including those as between SBM and Renish in this claim. However, both Lord Burrows in The Law of Restitution (3rd ed) and Goff & Jones the Law of Restitution (9th ed) have argued that claims are likely to fail where: (i) they would be inconsistent with the terms of the claimant's contract with the third party; (ii) the claim would illegitimately relieve the claimant of the risks it assumed when performing its contractual obligations with the third party; and (iii) a directly claim would undermine the basic pari passu priority rules in the insolvency regime pursuant to which the claimant (as creditor to the third party) should only receive a fractional distribution of the third party's assets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.