Paul Strelitz and Oliver Hyams appear in LA Micro Group (UK) Limited & Bell v La Micro Group Inc & Ors [2021] EWCA Civ 1429, the first ever appellate case in this jurisdiction concerning the doctrine of abuse of process by reason of an inconsistent position in earlier court proceedings. This (new) doctrine was confirmed as applicable here by the Court of Appeal and is very likely to be relevant to parties who are embroiled in multiple claims.

The judgment can be obtained here.

