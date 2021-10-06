James Ramsden QC represented the Solicitors Regulation Authority, in the prosecution of Margaret and Patrick Hetherington for professional misconduct, in relation to their involvement as advisers in unregulated investment schemes. Both solicitors were struck off the Roll and ordered to pay £98,000 in costs to the SRA.

On 27th September 2021, the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal filed their full written reasons for the decision reached on 9th August 2021.

The full written reasons can be accessed here:

https://www.solicitorstribunal.org.uk/sites/default/files-sdt/12175.2021.Hetherington.Hetherington.pdf

