Colm Nugent and Aneurin Moloney look at some recent cases which have given valuable guidance on the circumstances in which experts may be liable for the costs of any action. Click below to watch the video.
Cases covered:
- Rubiera v Job
- Topham v Ageas & Kerali
- Kennedy v Corida Services LLP
- Phillips v Symes
- Deutsche Bank AG v (1) Sebastian Holdings Inc (2) Alexander Vik
- Parent A v Parent B & 5 Ors
- Symphony Group Plc v Hodgson
- Bahai v Rashidian (1985)
- LVI v Zafar and Others
- Samantha Thimmaya (Claimant) v Lancashire NHS Foundation Trust (Defendant) & Firas Jamil (Third Partys Costs) (2020)
- Mainwaring v Goldtech Investments Limited
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.