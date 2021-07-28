UK:
Astraea Group Instructed On Important Singapore Conflict Of Law And Anti-suit Case
28 July 2021
Astraea Group
James Ramsden QC, leading Rob Bedford, Morgan Wolfe & Rachel
Bertie is instructed by Seerak Offshore PTE Ltd in defence of
Singapore proceedings arising out of the arrest of the freight
tanker "Sam Purpose" off Lagos, Nigeria. The claim
concerns important conflict of law and anti-suit issues.
