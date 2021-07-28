ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

James Ramsden QC, leading Rob Bedford, Morgan Wolfe & Rachel Bertie is instructed by Seerak Offshore PTE Ltd in defence of Singapore proceedings arising out of the arrest of the freight tanker "Sam Purpose" off Lagos, Nigeria. The claim concerns important conflict of law and anti-suit issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.