There were grounds to suspect serious breaches of the procedural requirements in a significant number of applications by local authorities for interim injunctions against "Persons Unknown" targeting Traveller sites. The court reviewed the law relating to injunctions against persons unknown and set out a number of safeguards to ensure that they are only granted in appropriate cases (Barking and Dagenham LBC v Persons Unknown).

If the court considers that fortification of an undertaking in damages is justified in connection with an injunction, there is no reason why it cannot relate to past as well as future losses. Fortification is not different in principle from an order for security for costs which can be ordered for incurred costs as well as future costs. There may be a change in circumstances justifying an order for fortification even though an order was not justified when the injunction was granted, such as a decline in the financial position of the applicant for the injunction (Alta Trading UK Ltd v Bosworth).

