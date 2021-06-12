A Conservative MP has been fined after his puppy caused a stampede of deer by chasing a 200-strong herd in London.

Prosecutor Dominic Hockley said Kruger's 11-month-old white Jack Russell dog, Pebble, chased a large herd of fallow deer in March.

Russell-Cooke partner Jae Carwardine acted for the defence and commented in Sky News that Kruger suffered a momentary lapse of judgement as his attention was drawn away to his youngest son.

