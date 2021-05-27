ARTICLE

The so-called 'dark web' is a blight on the internet and often preys as much on those who use it as it does on society. That was certainly so in the case of a recluse who received a substantial prison sentence after a police raid on his home revealed a cache of gun parts, drugs, extreme pornography and anarchist literature.

The middle-aged IT worker, who lived with his 80-year-old father, was caught following a police investigation into a 'dark web' site that used sophisticated encryption software to enable communication between users who trade in illegal items ranging from guns and drugs to fraudulently obtained credit cards. He had made a number of purchases from the site, including manuals which gave instructions on the manufacture of home-made guns and explosives.

A police search of his home yielded, amongst other things, a self-loading pistol which was capable of firing flares and noxious substances, other gun parts, cannabis and a copy of the 'Anarchist's Cookbook', a favourite amongst terrorists. A crude attempt had been made to convert the pistol to fire live rounds and a cache of extreme pornography was also found on his computer.

After pleading guilty to a number of smuggling, firearms, drugs, and pornography offences, he received a three-year prison sentence. In challenging that sentence before the Court of Appeal, his lawyers argued that he was an unworldly man who had given in to curiosity. He lived in chaotic and filthy conditions which were characteristic of a recluse. He was of previous good character.

Dismissing his appeal, however, the Court noted that no particular sophistication or specialised equipment would have been needed to convert the pistol. His use of the dark web and the types of publication he purchased also cast doubt on his claimed naivety. Given the very concerning aspects of the case, the Court was not persuaded that his sentence was manifestly excessive.

R v Brownlee 2021

