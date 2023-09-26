The new 2023 UHY Global Transfer Pricing Guide is now available as a downloadable PDF.

The Guide offers invaluable expertise from our international UHY member firms in the form of a country by country summary of key transfer pricing requirements (covering more than 70 countries), including pricing methods, documentation requirements and penalties.

Not only does the guide assist clients with cross border tax planning and compliance, it also reinforces UHY's position as a global top 20 accountancy network offering the latest information and essential guidance on cross border operations.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.