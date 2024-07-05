ARTICLE
5 July 2024

New Approach For Neuroprosthetics

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore
MIT researchers have developed a bionic leg controlled by neuromodulation, demonstrating a 41% higher maximum walking speed and improved gait compared to conventional prosthetics. Commercialization is anticipated within five years.
UK Intellectual Property
Photo of Nick Jones
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

While traditional prosthetic limbs rely on complex robotic control systems to mimic human limb movement, an interesting new approach has allowed a bionic leg to read activity via an interface between an amputee's residual muscles and muscle-sensing electrodes in order to control the bionic limb through direct neuromodulation.

The results of the trial carried out by a team based at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), published in Nature Medicine and reported in the Guardian, show that patients demonstrated a 41% higher maximum walking speed using the proposed new bionic leg, compared with users of conventional bionic legs, as well as improved gait on various terrains. Users of the new bionic leg also adapted to obstacles commonly found in real-world conditions in an improved manner in comparison to users of conventional prosthetics.

The hope of the team at MIT is that this new approach will be commercialised in the next five years. As such, it looks like a great improvement in prosthetics is on the horizon.

"When the person can directly control and feel the movement of the prosthesis it becomes truly part of the person's anatomy. That can be quite emotional for the subjects that undergo this procedure."

www.theguardian.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nick Jones
Nick Jones
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More