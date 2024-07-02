ARTICLE
2 July 2024

EUIPO Guide To Anti-counterfeiting And Anti-piracy Technologies Will Help Business Of All Sizes

The EUIPO has released an Anti-Counterfeiting and Anti-Piracy Technology Guide (ACAPT) aimed at helping businesses of all sizes to successfully...
European Union Intellectual Property
The EUIPO has released an Anti-Counterfeiting and Anti-Piracy Technology Guide (ACAPT) aimed at helping businesses of all sizes to successfully exploit a range of different anti-counterfeiting and anti-piracy technologies in order to protect their intellectual property.

The guide offers "comprehensive and user-friendly" advice on a total of 46 different technologies, ranging from RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) and NFC (Near Field Communication), to DNA Coding and laser engraving.

Last year, I wrote a short article about the benefits of physical anti-counterfeiting tools such as packaging and other technologies, and it is great to see that the EUIPO has produced an interactive resource for brand owners on this topic.

Our team of experts is well-placed to assist with the creation of bespoke anti-counterfeiting strategies for brands of all sizes, so please get in touch if you have any questions!

The guide goes beyond just detailing individual technologies by including shared ledger technologies and ISO standards to enhance anti-counterfeiting strategies. This holistic approach provides a comprehensive toolkit for intellectual property protection and business security against counterfeiters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

