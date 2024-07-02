EUIPO Guide To Anti-counterfeiting And Anti-piracy Technologies Will Help Business Of All Sizes

The EUIPO has released an Anti-Counterfeiting and Anti-Piracy Technology Guide (ACAPT) aimed at helping businesses of all sizes to successfully exploit a range of different anti-counterfeiting and anti-piracy technologies in order to protect their intellectual property.

The guide offers "comprehensive and user-friendly" advice on a total of 46 different technologies, ranging from RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) and NFC (Near Field Communication), to DNA Coding and laser engraving.

Last year, I wrote a short article about the benefits of physical anti-counterfeiting tools such as packaging and other technologies, and it is great to see that the EUIPO has produced an interactive resource for brand owners on this topic.

The guide goes beyond just detailing individual technologies by including shared ledger technologies and ISO standards to enhance anti-counterfeiting strategies. This holistic approach provides a comprehensive toolkit for intellectual property protection and business security against counterfeiters. www.euipo.europa.eu/...

