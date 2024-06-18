ARTICLE
18 June 2024

Explaining Fashion IP Law Via A Piece Of Jewellery (Podcast)

HL
HGF Ltd

Contributor

HGF Ltd logo
HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.
Explore
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the intellectual property rights that apply to jewellery, some recent cases on the protection of jewellery under trademark law, and also why all things that glitter.
UK Intellectual Property
Photo of Rebecca Field
Photo of Lee Curtis
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Episode Description

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the intellectual property rights that apply to jewellery, some recent cases on the protection of jewellery under trademark law, and also why all things that glitter as jewellery may not always be protectable under intellectual property law.

Timestamps:

  • 2:44 – Why jewellery is not a form of fashion which is apt for trade mark protection
  • 7:49 – what types of IP protection are probably better suited to the protection in the UK and EU?
  • 11:32 – Seminar on Fashion IP Law

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rebecca Field
Rebecca Field
Photo of Lee Curtis
Lee Curtis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More