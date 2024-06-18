Explaining Fashion IP Law Via A Piece Of Jewellery (Podcast)

self

Episode Description

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the intellectual property rights that apply to jewellery, some recent cases on the protection of jewellery under trademark law, and also why all things that glitter as jewellery may not always be protectable under intellectual property law.



Timestamps:

2:44 – Why jewellery is not a form of fashion which is apt for trade mark protection

7:49 – what types of IP protection are probably better suited to the protection in the UK and EU?

11:32 – Seminar on Fashion IP Law

