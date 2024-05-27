How Wicked! Is Shaping Up To Give Us The Pitch Perfect Collaborations Of 2024

Last week we saw the release of Universal's much anticipated Wicked trailer starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, to name but a few.

If, like me, you're a (super) fan of the musical based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire you would have been thrilled at the full-length trailer giving us a sneak peek into the magical Land of Oz.

To add to the excitement, Universal has today announced a thrillifying global line up of Wicked collaborations across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, toys, publishing and role-play for a range of merchandise that will be available at retailers worldwide.

Following 'Barbiemania' earlier this year, it is no surprise that Universal have also utilised the lucrative licensing and partnership opportunities the release of the film adaptation brings. However, the list is pretty extensive!

"In the lifestyle category, Wicked will collaborate with Beis, Bombas, Cambridge Satchel Company, Camilla, Daniela Villegas, Eugenia Kim, Lingua Franca, Naeem Khan, Pyrrha, Rebecca Minkoff, Swarovski, Sydney Evan, and Voluspa.

Apparel brands will also be getting in on the action, with Accessory Innovations, Aykroyd TDP, Brand Alliance, Bioworld, Cakeworthy, Caprice, Crocs, Ground Up, High IntenCity, High Point Design, Hybrid, Kipling, Lola + the Boys, Loungefly, Mad Engine, Poetic Brands, Sahinler, Sunstache, and Vera Bradley taking a nod from Galinda's meticulously maintained closet.

Food, home, and beauty licenses have been granted to Aekyoung, Beekman 1802, Blissy, Conair, Dreamtex, Franco, Hunter Price, Hygge & West, LUSH, Maxwell & Williams, Makeup Eraser, Manyo, Wet Brush, and Zaks, with retailers ALDO, Amazon, Bloomingdales, Box Lunch, Cotton On, El Corte Inglés, Forever21, Kohl's, H&M, Her Universe, Hot Topic, JCPenney, Kiabi, Liverpool, Primark, Roots, Target, and Walmart offering the products across their vast network.

The largest category of licenses, however, goes to the toys and collectibles market, with master partners Mattel and LEGO leading the way, alongside Bitty Boomers, Build-A-Bear, Chasing Fireflies, Disguise, Fisher-Price, Funko, Hallmark, Harper Collins, Hasbro, Hunter Leisure, Insight Editions, JAKKS Pacific, Jazwares, Kid Designs, The Noble Collection, Theory 11, Random House, Ravensburger, RMS International, Rubber Road, Rubies II, Snapco, and Spin Master."

Whilst Wicked LLC's, trade marks covered a vast number of merchandising items already, new trade mark applications filed earlier this year seek to expand their coverage to include cosmetics and lotions in class 3, various food and beverage items in class 29 and 30 and pre-recorded video and audio discs, DVDs, video and audio cassettes, downloadable video games and sunglasses in class 9.

With almost 100 collaborations announced today, and more rumoured to be announced, Universal seem set to paint the world emerald green ready for the release of part 1 of the film adaptation.

Details of all partnerships and their products are set to be released later this year. However, one things for sure..... 'they're gonna be pop-u-lar!'

