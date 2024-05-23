Managing Intellectual Property Firm Rankings – Trade Marks 2024

We would like to announce we have been ranked Tier 1 and highly recommended in the latest Managing Intellectual Property firm rankings for Trade Marks.

Managing Intellectual Property has published the Trade Mark rankings for the 2024 edition of IP STARS. The results available now are firm rankings for Trade Mark disputes and prosecution.

Trade Mark Rankings

England, United Kingdom

Trade mark disputes – Patent and Trade Mark Attorney Firms 2024 – Tier 1

Trade Mark Prosecution – Patent and Trade Mark Attorney Firms 2024 – Tier 1

Scotland, United Kingdom

Trade Mark Prosecution (2024) – Highly Recommended

Ireland

Trade mark prosecution – Patent and Trade mark Attorney Firms 2024 – Tier 2

Netherlands

Trade Mark Prosecution – Patent and Trade Mark Attorney Firms 2024 – Tier 1

About IP STARS

Managing IP published its first legal directory in 1994 and rebranded it in 2013 as IP STARS. The publication quickly established itself as the leading specialist guide for IP law firms and practitioners across the world. The research for the IP STARS guide covers a variety of IP practice areas and more than 70 jurisdictions, making it the most comprehensive and widely respected guide in the IP profession.

